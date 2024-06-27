New MTN CEO visits Asantehene, promises better services 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, June 27, GNA – Mr Steven Blewett, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, has visited Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace as he begins his duty in Ghana.

Accompanied by other company officials, the new CEO told the King that he was at the Palace to introduce himself and share his vision for the company.

“As someone who values the culture of a people, I deemed it right to pay homage to the Asantehene as I begin my duty as CEO and to learn first-hand concerns he has so together with my team we can work to address same and provide better services to the people of Ghana and Asanteman”, the CEO stated.

He pledged his commitment to exploring all avenues to make the services MTN provides to the people of Ghana, particularly Asanteman seamless.

Mr Blewett commended the Asantehene for welcoming the team and for supporting MTN Ghana all these years.

He noted that the relationship between the Asantehene and MTN Ghana had been mutually beneficial and promised to work to strengthen the bond.

The company, he said, was working to ensure data, network and other services were improved for the people of Ashanti to enjoy quality service.

“My vision is to ensure that our operations and services continue to serve the people of Ghana including Asanteman very well so that we can keep the partnership we have with the people”, he noted.

Welcoming the MTN Ghana team to the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commended the company for maintaining a good working relationship with the people of Asanteman and the Palace.

He noted that it was not surprising that MTN was the preferred network for people in the region and the country at large.

The Asantehene asked the new CEO to prioritise the training of staff and many others whose services could help improve the quality of service for the people.

“I am not surprised that you command over 70 to 80% of the market share in the telecommunications industry and I pray that you work to ensure your services are of the highest quality and helpful for the people of Ghana and Asanteman in particular”, Asantehene intimated.

GNA

