NDC takes 24-hour economy proposal engagement to Tamale

By Ibrahim Nurudeen

Tamale, June 27, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held a symposium to educate party supporters on the 24-hour economy proposal announced by former President John Mahama, its Flagbearer for this year’s elections.

The day’s event, held in Tamale, was in partnership with the Movement for Youth Development-Ghana, and was attended by the party’s youth leaders, serial callers, communicators, executives, TEIN members and some supporters.

Mr George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer, NDC, speaking during the event, said under the 24-hour economy, would extend productivity from daytime to night time to afford opportunities to the unemployed youth, business owners and consumers to work.

He said it would be a game changer and offer long-term benefits to the people, adding that with the extended working hours, many unemployed youth in the country would be engaged to make decent incomes.

He explained that “The policy is an economic model, which the NDC government will implement to adjust to support 24-hour operations of businesses, factories, chop bars, government services, health care delivery, banking and other services throughout the day and night. It will increase employees’ productivity, reduce long queues at the bank, hospital and other places.”

He appealed to the citizenry to rally behind the NDC Flagbearer to help rescue the country from the current hardship imposed on the people by the NPP government.

Mr Lansah Haruna, Executive Director, Movement for Youth Development-Ghana, said the 24-hour economy proposal was a transformational policy, which must be supported by all.

He said, “It is our hope that this step taken by the NDC will be emulated by all parties to promote and enhance the quality of political discourse in Ghana.”

Alhaji Adolf Mburidiba, Northern Regional Chairman, NDC charged members and youth groups of the party to be advocates of the 24-hour economy.

