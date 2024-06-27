Four-day arts and culture festival opens in Sekondi-Takoradi  

By Emmanuel Gamson/Gladys Abakah

Sekondi (W/R), June 27, GNA – A four-day arts and cultural festival has opened at Sekondi, to project the creative arts sector within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The festival, dubbed: “Sakeva Transnational Cultural Festival”, is being organised by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) through the European Union-funded Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP).

It Is being held in collaboration with the Centre for National Culture, Ghana Association of Visual Artists, Takoradi Technical University, Ghana Tourism Authority and Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

The theme for the maiden festival is: “Projecting Sekondi-Takoradi through creative arts”, and would feature activities such as an arts and crafts exhibition, a display of the eight Akan Clans totems, a symposium on arts and tourism, a drawing and cooking competition for students, and a traditional fashion show.

“Sakeva” is an Ahanta dialect translation of “Sankofa”, an Akan word with the literal meaning: “Go back for it”, thus, the festival is meant to rejuvenate and promote ancient and indigenous artefacts, artworks of local artists, and heritage sites within Sekondi-Takoradi.

The opening event drew participants from indigenes, some tourists, traditional authorities, students, and religious leaders among others who witnessed sterling and captivating rich cultural displays, and some masquerade dance moves, popularly known as “Ankos.”

The chiefs and Queen mothers were clad in their beautiful traditional regalia, with their sub-chiefs and elders also in their costumes sitting elegantly in state.

The Folkloric Dance Group performed some exciting cultural dance moves to the admiration of all.

Beautifully handcrafted artworks made in ceramics, colourful paintings, sculptures, traditional wears and paraphernalia, and basketry among other locally made artefacts were on display to serve as an opportunity for indigenes to reconnect with their cultural roots and heritage.

Aside from promoting the cultural heritage of the people of Sekondi-Takoradi, the Sakeva Festival also to highlight the critical role the creative arts industry played in creating employment and promoting tourism and the creativity of local artists.

It was also meant to enhance effective collaboration with stakeholders, increase the market value and recognition of indigenous arts and crafts, and ensure sustainable growth of the industry in the Metropolis.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area and Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive are some of the dignitaries expected to grace the occasion.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

