NDC suspends Assin Central parliamentary candidate over immoral acts, anti-party conduct

Cape Coast, June 28, GNA – The Central Regional Functional Executive Committee (CR-FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in consultation with the National Executives of the party, has suspended Mr Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, the Assin Central aspiring Parliamentary Candidate, for six months.

A statement signed by Mr Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams, the Regional Secretary, said the suspension was due to reports of immoral behaviour and actions against the party’s interest.

During the CR-FEC meeting on Tuesday, June 25, in Cape Coast, it came out that the decision to remove Mr Migyimah as the 2024 Assin Central aspiring parliamentary candidate was made after meticulous preliminary inquiry and thorough deliberation.

The statement said Mr Migyimah’s party membership had also been suspended until a final verdict is reached by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

However, upon receiving the notification of his suspension at 0200 hours on Friday, Mr Migyimah expressed his intention to challenge the decision.

A source close to the candidate vehemently refuted any allegation of misconduct or infidelity, dismissing them as baseless rumours spread by unidentified individuals with personal motives.

The source asserted that the deliberate political manoeuvres against Mr Migyimah were set in motion long ago with the aim of undermining his candidacy and advancing the interests of their own preferred candidates.

Despite his unwavering dedication, supporting constituents in crucial areas like healthcare, education and employment, specific party officials were relentlessly working to undermine him, it said.

On the streets of Assin Central, party loyalists expressed divergent views.

Some told the Ghana News Agency that they regarded him as a unifying symbol embodying the aspirations of the youth, fostering unity and tranquillity within the party while creating numerous job opportunities for them.

Others who supported his suspension cited an audio recording circulating about his alleged extramarital relationships that had tarnished the party’s reputation.

Overall, they urged party members to remain calm and adhere to established protocols in the face of any internal disturbance.

In the 2020 elections, Mr Migyimah secured 42.7 per cent of the votes in a close race against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyepong.

