Over 50 basic schools, 1,300 candidates to write BECE at Keta

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R), June 28, GNA- One thousand, three hundred and forty-nine (1,349) candidates from 53 basic schools within the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region are expected to participate in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The exercise will take place at seven examination centers, Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service in Keta, told the Ghana News Agency at Keta on Friday.

Forty-two public and 11 private schools would participate, he said, adding: “Schools in the area have begun camping their candidates ahead of the exams to hold extra classes and encourage the spirit of group studies.”

Mr Amuzu urged the candidates to remain resolute amidst rumors of cancellation of the examination and stay focused.

He cautioned them to shun any acts of examination malpractice by strictly abiding by the rules and regulations governing the exercise to avoid any punishment.

“My only advice is that they should not entertain any form of fear. The examination is just to test them on all that they have gone through academically.”

Mr Amuzu commended all headteachers and their staff for the preparation so far and urged them to keep guiding the candidates to the end.

Checks by the GNA revealed that the Keta Municipality has recorded a significant downfall in the performance of BECE.

The area recorded 31.8 per cent in 2019, and 23 per cent in 2020 with 14.6 and 20 per cent in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Some BECE candidates the GNA spoke to expressed optimism and readiness ahead of the examination.

Meanwhile, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2024 BECE would commence from Monday, July 8, to Friday, July 12 with an additional session on Monday, July 15, for candidates offering Arabic.

