SES HD PLUS transitions to Free-to-Air broadcasting platform

Accra, June 13, GNA – SES HD PLUS Ghana, a leading high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider in Ghana, has transitioned from its subscription-based platform to the free-to-air (FTA) platform.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the change, effective June 13, 2024, “positions the SES platform as the first in Ghana to support broadcasters to offer HD channels on a FTA basis.”

“This ground-breaking move, underscores SES HD PLUS Ghana’s commitment to enhancing viewer experience and democratizing access to high-definition content,” the company said.

It explained that the HD channels available for free-to-air viewing on the MultiTV platform operated by another SES affiliate, West Africa Platform Services GH LTD (WAPS) will include: Afrosini, Sporty TV, KOOL HD, Aljazeera, GNTV Junior, YTV, 4Syte TV, GTV Sports+, UTV, GTV, Channel 1 (formerly Citi TV), DGN, Joy Prime, Joy News, Adom TV, TV XYZ, and GHOne.

Operators of the FTA HD platform look forward to partnering more broadcasters as they offer viewers “an exciting mix of high-definition television content at no cost.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our channel partners to make quality TV viewing pictures more accessible to viewers.

“By adopting a free-to-air model, we are enabling broadcasters and advertisers to enjoy the satellite reach as well as Ghanaians to enjoy the high-quality content that was previously available only to our subscription customers,” Ms Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO, SES HD PLUS, said.

Ms Williams added that over five million households were connected to the MultiTV platform, and the strategic addition of HD channels will “enhance and revolutionize television viewing experiences.”

“We look forward to the positive impact this change will bring to our customers and the broadcasting industry.

“All FTA decoders installed within the MultiTV satellite frequency can access and view these HD Channels without the need to buy a new decoder. This includes HD+ Decoders,” she stated.

The company said users are “required to upgrade their devices with a software update that went live on 30 May 2024 to support the FTA transition.

“This software will be available over the air until May 30, 2025, however, with the change in the SES HD PLUS business model, from an operations point of view, HD+ Decoder users can receive support on software download issues till 20 June 2024.

“On 13th and 20th June, customers must reboot their decoders to access new HD channels. FTA decoder users on the MultiTV platform should perform a channel search or contact the nearest installer for help,” the company noted.

GNA

