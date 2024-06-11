NCCE committed to ensuring Ghanaians safeguard environment

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Legon, June 11, GNA – Mr. Edem Afeeva, the Ayawaso West Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), says the commission is committed to ensuring that Ghanaians take environmental issues seriously to safeguard them.

Mr. Afeeva said conservation of natural resources would enhance the quality of life, increase biodiversity and protect habitats, as well as limit global warming.

The Ayawaso West NCCE planted a variety of plants at the Opportunity Industrialization Technical Institute (OITI), a second-cycle institute at East Legon, as part of supporting the government’s Green Ghana Initiative.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the NCCE was prepared to defend all the government’s programmes aimed at preserving and promoting the environmental needs of the country.

He mentioned that deforestation was destroying the forest and harming human life, hence the need to plant more trees to protect the environment.

Mr. Afeeva said the planet was in trouble due to global warming and other environmental issues; therefore, there was a need for everyone to come on board to solve this problem through tree planting across the country to help preserve the country’s vegetation for future generations.

He urged the OITI’s principal, teachers, NCCE Civic Education Club patrons and executives, and all stakeholders to nurture the trees planted to grow and contribute to a sustainable environment.

