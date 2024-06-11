Abura Tsetsi sharp curve danger to motorists, pedestrians

Samuel Ackon

Abura Brenyi (C/R), June 11, GNA – The people of Abura Brenyi in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region have appealed to the Ghana Highways Authority to quickly correct a sharp curve on the road between Abura Tsetsi and Mankessim to halt rampant accidents in the community.

According to Nana Kwame Tawiah Okuragya I, Odikro, the sharp curve had claimed lives and destroyed properties in recent times.

Furthermore, he said a vehicle approaching the sharp curve with speed could crash a pedestrian trying to cross from the opposite direction because visibility had been blocked by some buildings very close to the road.

He, therefore, called on relevant authorities to ensure the road was cleared to ensure safety for users.

The Odikro also appealed to the contractor working on the road to put dust suspension mechanisms in place to reduce the impact of dust on the health of people in the community.

Nana Okuragya appealed to pedestrians to be extra vigilant and not allow drivers to endanger their lives.

According to the National Road Safety Authority in the Central Region, there had been a significant reduction in road crash-related deaths in 2024 with 204 for the first half of the year, compared with 214 in 2023.

GNA

