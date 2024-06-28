National AI Strategy will build competitiveness for global digital market – Minister

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, June 28, GNA – Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communication, has touted the prospects of Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy as a game-changer.

The Government in 2022, with the support from the GIZ and other partners, developed the national strategy to guide the nation’s adoption of the fast-developing assistive technology.

The Minister, in a speech read on her behalf at the Eighth Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Communication Workers Union in Ho, said the Strategy was being held up by eight dedicated pillars to ensure the needed capacity and sustainable environment were created for competitiveness in the global digital market.

Pillar one would “expand AI education and training,” building generations of graduates with specialisation in various fields while ensuring inclusion across geography and gender, she said.

“Subsequent pillars would ensure youth empowerment for AI jobs and research capabilities to help build and maintain acumen for future tech.”

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the Digital infrastructure would be “deepened” to support AI development.

Another major pillar was the provision of “improved access” to affordable data and cloud services, also based on inclusivity and national access.

“Pillar four will facilitate data access and governance, providing the needed quality, privacy and security for the digital ecosystem.”

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said a robust AI ecosystem and community would be developed, which would empower AI talents and projects by building collaboration and knowledge sharing.

“AI adoption in key sectors would be accelerated, and the support structures of the national strategy would leverage the private sector to promote the technology in various areas of the economy.”

“One major pillar would invest in AI applied research, and with another promoting AI adoption in the public sector.”

Ghana’s AI ecosystem should be future-oriented and able to drive value and progress towards local challenges and sustainable development, she said.

“We want to focus on research to address local challenges and promote sustainable development.”

“Our aim is to enhance public services through AI, drive demand for AI technologies through procurement, and build capacity for responsible AI adoption through the public sector.”

She said an ethical AI framework had been developed to ensure the technology supported the country’s development and urged the Union to consider strongly the reskilling and upskilling of workers as part of initiatives to secure jobs for the present and the future.

The Quadrennial Delegates Conference was on the theme: “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Future of Work: The Role of the Union,” during which the Communication Workers Union expressed strong concerns over job losses in the wake of AI adoption in the industrial landscape.

“AI is no longer a science fiction,” Madam Vida Quansah, Chairman of the Union, said while expressing concerns over job losses despite the touted benefits of the technology.

Mr Joseph Yao Hotor, the General Secretary of the Union, counted hundreds of job cuts at major communications and media companies and said the Union would take a stand.

“While the Union fully supports technological progress, it strongly objects to the introduction of technologies that would result in job loss and displacement of workers,” he stated.

Present at the Conference was the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Mr Anthony Yaw Baah, and heads of sister unions.

GNA

