Four in court over stolen ECG cables valued at GHC95,000

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 28, GNA – Two persons accused of stealing Electricity Company of Ghana cables valued GHC95, 000 have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Lucky Grayson Eseche, a 34-year-old trader and Obi Innocent , a 37-year-old businessman, have been charged with stealing.

Also in the dock were Esther Sebi, a sales Manageress and Malvin Kwame Tamakloe, a 22-year-old sales attendant.

All the four accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit stealing.

They pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah.

The court has admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GHC 100,000 each with a surety each.

Eseche and Innocent, both Nigerians, were ordered by the Court to deposit their travelling documents with the Court registry.

The court has adjourned the matter to July 7, 2024.

The prosecution told the Court that the complainants were two police officers attached to the ECG, Accra East Office.

The prosecution said on June 21, 2024, at about 6:45 am the complainants reported at work and detected that ECG cable valued GHC95,000 had been stolen.

The Court heard that the same day, the complainants received intelligence that a shop in Tema Community One was offering ECG cables for sale.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that the shop belonged to Innocent.

The Court was told that the complainants proceeded to the scene and saw Eseche spraying the ECG inscription on the cable drums to conceal the identity.

Eseche was arrested and a team of police officers searched the said shop.

The prosecution said during investigations, Eseche mentioned Innocent as the owner of the drums of cables and gave out Innocent’s phone number.

It said Innocent was asked to come to ECG office and as soon as he reported at the office, he was arrested.

The prosecution told the Court that the same day, Sebi and Tamakloe, who had been selling the ECG cables on behalf of Innocent were also arrested.

During interrogation, the four accused persons admitted the offence and mentioned one Lord as the one, who sold it to them.

GNA

