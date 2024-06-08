MTN Ghana launches staff community development projects in Diabene SHS  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Diabenekrom(WR) June 8, GNA – The South West Business District of the MTN Ghana, has launched this year’s “Y’ello Care 2024” with a community project in Diabene Senior High School in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The 30 Days of Y’ello Care initiative, would be on the theme “Education for Rural and Remote Communities – Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow.”

The students were taken through Digital Literacy Education.

Mr. David Woase, Area Sales Manager, Southwest of MTN Ghana explained that the 21 Days of Y’ello Care, was an annual staff volunteer programme instituted 17 years ago, to allow MTN staff to volunteer their skills and services freely for the benefit of the community , while investing in identified community improvement projects in rural areas.

This year’s edition is called “30 Days of Y’ello Care” started on June 1st and would end on June 30th, 2024.

He said, “We are delighted to be able to provide hands-on support to these remote areas through unique and innovative community improvement programmes, that address critical needs in those communities.”

Mr Woase noted the important role education played in transforming the communities, strengthening socio-economic growth and prosperity, as well as preparing the youth with the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources for the future.

“With the 2024 edition of 30 Days of Y’ello Care campaign, we seek to provide modern amenities and educational facilities in line with our digital focus to bring innovation to the doorstep of these deprived schools to demonstrate the limitless boundaries of technology and the opportunities it presents.”

The Business was also implementing a specialised programme dubbed “Quench and Connect” targeted at drilling mechanised boreholes in some schools facing water crises.

Mr. Woase expressed gratitude to all MTN employees for their contributions to the success of Y’ello Care over the years and encouraged every single employee volunteer, to participate.

Mr. Woase noted that by incorporating digital literacy education into your learning journey, to become confident, competent, and responsible digital citizens, better equipped to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

Reverend Peter Bontha Kisseih, Headmaster of the school, was delighted MTN chose to celebrate the Yello Care with the School.

Academically, the Diabene SHS now records 98 percent quality passes and thus must be resourced to do more.

Th Chief Executive Officer of Duapa Werkspace, Erasmus Mensah- Ackon, enlightened the students on the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it was transforming various sectors.

He encouraged them to take advantage of the ICT space, pursue courses in the area to become self-employed even before leaving school.

MTN presented colour coded litter bins for proper waste management as well as to help in waste segregation in the school.

GNA

