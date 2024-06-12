Mob dropped lighted polythene bags on me – Kasseh genital disappearance victim

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Kasseh-Ada, June 12, GNA – Mr Abubakar Tanko, an Ivorian, has been attacked by a mob for allegedly causing the disappearance of two men’s private organ at Kasseh in Ada.

He said his attackers dropped lighted polythene bags on him to burn him to death.

The incident happened after he approached Tayabu Eliazu and Assan Gariba, both Nigeriens, to seek help when travelling to Cote d’Ivoire from Benin.

Mr Tanko, narrating his ordeal to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said he pleaded with the mob to involve the Police, but they refused, stating; “I even told them to call on the chief of the area so I could explain myself better, but they molested me instead.”

He recalled how he ran to a man for rescue, but he pushed him to the attackers, who subjected him to beatings before the Police came to his rescue.

The GNA noticed that Tanko was struggling to open one of his eyes, and there were multiple scars on his body.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Ada Divisional Police Commander, has disclosed that both the victim and the suspects have been granted Police inquiry bail and would be reporting to the Police until investigations into the matter are completed.

He called on citizens to restrain themselves from putting the law into their own hands, noting that instant justice and mob attacks could lead to the killing of the wrong person.

He also reaffirmed that the law would not spare people apprehended as part of mob attacks.

