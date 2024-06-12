Ghana’s Minister of State to deliver keynote address at Afreximbank Annual Meetings

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, June 12, GNA – Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State in Charge of Finance, is leading Ghana’s delegation to attend the 2024 edition of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Nassau, Bahamas, from June 12th to 15th, 2024.

She will deliver the opening remarks at the opening ceremony as well as the opening remarks for the plenary session on the theme: “Economic Transformation for Global Africa in a Polycrisis World.”

This was disclosed in a media statement signed by the public affairs unit of the Ministry.

The statement said the Minister and the delegation were expected to participate in several meetings and engagements, including charing meetings, holding bilateral talks, and many others.

“Ghana currently chairs the Shareholders and Advisory Group, and the Hon. Minister of State will chair the shareholders meeting scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The delegation will also attend the statutory meetings, bilateral meetings, seminars, and plenaries, including the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum,” the statement said.

Afreximbank’s support for Ghana’s public and private sectors currently stands at US$1.761 billion, with another US$1.706 billion in transactions under consideration, the statement said.

Ghana is a founding member of the Afreximbank, having signed the agreement establishing the bank at its inception and ratified the same.

Ghana is also a shareholder of the Bank through the Bank of Ghana, holding 3,645 Class “A” shares, which represent 2.41 percent of the Bank’s total shareholding.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a pan-African multilateral trade finance institution created in 1993 under the auspices of the African Development Bank (AfDB) to finance and promote trade within and outside Africa.

GNA

