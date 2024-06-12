Parliament to launch Democracy Cup on Thursday

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 12, GNA – The launch of the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Justice D.F. Annan Auditorium, at Parliament House in Accra.

The one-off cup match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium is part of activities to commemorate 30 years of Parliamentary Democracy in Ghana.

The launch would be attended by Members of Parliament, the media, and officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and other stakeholders.

The winner of the match between the two premier giants would have the opportunity to play against United States-based club, DC United in Washington later in the year.

There would also be a special curtain raiser between Members of Parliament and former Black Stars players. Parliament last year celebrated its 30th anniversary since its establishment in 1993.

This follows the coming into effect of the 1992 Constitution and the return of the country into a democratic system of governance. Other activities earmarked to commemorate the anniversary include parliamentary sittings and debate, peace walks and fun games.

