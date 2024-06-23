Let’s uphold rule of law — Chief Justice Torkornoo 

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, June 23, GNA – Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has reiterated the need for the country to uphold the rule of law to spur development.

She also challenged students to awaken their spirit of excellence in their engagements with tenets of law.

The Chief Justice said this when she swore into office six elected officers of the Justice Club at the Accra High School in Accra.

The officers of the Club are Abdul Razak, President, Karen Boakye, Vice president, Edna Danaah, Secretary, Seraphina Gogo, Assistant Organising Secretary, Ezra Osei Anderson, Treasurer and Angela Sedinam, Assistant Treasurer.

The Justice Clubs are to instill an appreciation of constitutionality and legality on members.

It is part of the Chief Justice’s Mentoring programme established about 16 years ago.

The Chief Justice said the Clubs were to orient students on the rule of law and assist students to navigate the complex yet interesting world of law.

According to the Chief Justice, the promises of law in any society included justice and fairness, order, peace and prosperity.

She congratulated the officers elected saying their election was no mean achievement.

Professor Olivia Anku -Tsede, Chair of the Chief Justice Mentoring Programme, was elated that out of the programme, two female porters were pursuing their higher education at the University of Ghana and Accra Technical University.

Prof Anku-Tsede was optimistic that the Justice Club would help students to address social issues, develop essential skills, and promote a culture of inclusivity and respect.

“It is our hope that the Justice Club would serve as a foundation block for a platform where students would meet and deliberate on matters arising and relating to those body of rules and regulations that dictate how to live and conduct social, family, economic and professional life.”

She said members of the Justice Club were expected to take part in the upcoming moot court competition.

Ms Evelyn Sogbil Nabia, Headmistress of Accra High School, was elated that her School with the population of 2,384, had been chosen as one of the schools to have the Justice Club.

Ms Nabia said the Justice Club would empower students to avoid crimes and understand the rudiments of justice.

Mr Abdul Razak, President of the Justice Club, Accra High School, thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed them.

He said members of the Club were going to uphold the principles for setting up the Club and strive for excellence in the School and their communities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

