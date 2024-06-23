Police investigating destruction of structure in Pusiga 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 23, GNA—The Police are investigating the destruction of a structure at Pusiga in the Upper East Region by some youth in the community on Saturday.

A news brief from the Police said investigation and engagement with some authorities in the community so far suggested that the destruction of the structure was not due to political rivalry as claimed in a viral video.

Instead, it was as a result of a misunderstanding between the youth and some elders of the community.

The Police, therefore, cautioned the public against disinformation which had the tendency to cause fear and panic.

It said the Police were working with all stakeholders in the community to get the matter resolved while efforts were ongoing to get the perpetrators behind the destruction and the disinformation arrested to face justice.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

