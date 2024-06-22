Let’s promote music and arts tourism to generate more revenue – Second Lady

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, June 22, GNA – Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, has urged Ghanaians to promote Ghanaian music and arts tourism to generate significant revenue for local businesses.

“Music and arts tourism generates significant revenue for local businesses. Concerts, festivals and cultural events fill hotels, restaurants and markets. Our artists become ambassadors inviting the world to discover our rhythms,” she added.

Speaking at the launch of the West Africa Music and Arts Festival (WAMAFest) in Accra, the Second Lady said music “is the heart beat of our land that resonates through our history. Our musical heritage is a rich blend of tradition and renovation echoing across time and space.”

WAMAFest is a 4-day celebration of West African music, arts and culture which started from June 19, 2024 at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

The maiden edition of the festival would feature a music industry conference, performances by top artists, Juneteenth Parade.

The aim of the festival is to promote tourism and economic development in the sub-region.

She added that tourism was more than just a destination. It is made of culture, experiences, Arts, music and dance, visual expressions, paints, among others.

“They whisper tales of resilience, rhythm and beauty. When tourists arrive, they don’t just visit, they listen to our stories told through music.”

“When a visitor dances Azonto or admires our Kente cloth, they connect with Ghana beyond the beautiful things that they see,” the Second Lady said.

She commended musicians and those in the creative arts industry for championing the arts, telling stories, and promoting Ghanaian culture.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, noted that the collaboration between West African countries was to preserve and promote cultural heritage through music.

He indicated that Ghana’s efforts to be the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) hub of West Africa aimed at fostering a vibrant music scene that would support and celebrate regional culture.

“We are committed to establishing Ghana as a central hub for cultural and music in West Africa,” he said.

Mr. Agyeman added that “It is imperative that we work together to share our expertise and create a robust platform that not only preserve our rich cultural traditions but also propels our music onto the global stage.”

Mr Karibu Bello, Vice President of Global A&B Warner Recorded Music, called for an increase in investment that would provide artists and creatives with greater opportunities and exposure.

He said creating more revenue for talented artists to gain international recognition and expand their reach would ensure that our music resonates globally.

