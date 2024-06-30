Aburi Girls wins 15th SAGE National High School Entrepreneurship Competition 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, June 30, GNA – Aburi Girls Senior High School has won the 15th Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) National High School Entrepreneurship Competition, an event aimed at nurturing leadership and entrepreneurial abilities in young people.

It received a cash prize of GHS3,000 cedis, with an opportunity for mentorship.

The school will also represent Ghana in the SAGE World Cup Competition, which will take place in Japan from August 24 to 25, 2024.

Ghana National College, in the Central Region, placed second and received a cash prize of GHS2,000 cedis while Apam Senior High School, also in the Central Region, came third, with a cash prize of GHS1,000 cedis.

Under the special awards category, St Louis Senior High School in the Ashanti Region received the TechBooth Award.

Apam Senior High School won the Financial Literacy Award, with Tema Technical Institute in the Greater Accra Region as the first runner up.

The rest of the participating schools were Achimota Senior High School, L & A Memorial School, and St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School.

Organised in the University of Ghana Business School, the competing schools pitched their business ideas that focused on thematic areas, including environmental sustainability, technology, agriculture, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The criteria used in selecting the winners included innovation, creativity, social impact, financial viability, and investment readiness.

A not-for-profit organisation, SAGE, provides a platform for young students to develop ideation and problem-solving skills through curriculum, mentorship and competition.

Mr Jonathan Nsebo, National Coordinator, SAGE Ghana, said the Organisation had “come to stay”, adding that, “it will grow bigger and bigger”.

“This is our 15th edition after 17 years. What we are requesting is support. Let the Government, public sector, private sector all join hands with us. Let’s train our future leaders. Let’s create the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders,” Mr Nsebo said.

He advised young people, saying: “Think big. You can start small, but think big. There are a lot of problems in this world. But in the midst of problems, you find opportunities. Take advantage of the resources and mentors, learn as much as you can and impact your world.”

The event saw some of the alumni of SAGE passing through to share their experiences with the students.

Ms Eunice Agyeiwaa Hinson, a fashion designer and a 2017 SAGE alumnus, said the competition had helped her develop self-confidence.

“Through SAGE, I’ve been able to harness my creative skills and abilities. I have come to learn and understand that I have a point of view, I have a voice, and it matters in the world. I’ve learnt that I am valuable, and my skills, passion and contribution impact the world,” she said.

Aburi Girls pitched their business idea on a one-stop shop that would provide farming tools, equipment and seed varieties, give farmers access to wider market, and offer practical agricultural lessons to students.

Ghana National College presented a business idea on automated solar-powered water purification system and solar purified water, whereas Apam Senior High pitched a business model to explore the whole value chain of the Moringa plant.

Ms Fremponmaa Oti-Antwi, a member of the Aburi Girls team, said she was happy and excited that her School won, assuring that, they would go the extra mile to win the competition in Japan.

“Students should go into entrepreneurship because that is what is ruling the world now. Entrepreneurship can help you become financially independent. Nothing should stop you. Whatever challenge you face, you should know that you can overcome it. Believe in yourself. You can do it,” she said.

GNA

