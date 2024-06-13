Kwaku Agyemang-Manu losses mother

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro, (B/R), June 13, GNA – Madam Akua Adiyia, the mother of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central Constituency, and former Health Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, has passed on.

She was 98 and died at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital on Wednesday June 12, 2024, after a short illness.

Mr Clement Obeng, a Special Aide to the MP told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa Ahenkro that her sudden death had come as a great loss to the family, the Dormaaman and the entire New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He expressed his sympathy to the MP, the NPP and relations and friends, saying mourners had since gathered at her family house at Dormaa-Ahenkro to express their condolences.

