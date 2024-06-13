Police arrest two students, as clash between two technical schools leaves eight injured     



By Dennis Peprah



Nkoranza, (BE/R), June 13, GNA – Police have arrested two students in connection with a violent clash between students of the Nkoranza Technical Institute (NTI) and Nkoranza Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Bono East Region.



The clash occurred Monday, June 12, 2024, at the Nkoranza SHTS, and left eight students injured, with the destruction of school properties and a number of vehicles belonging to teachers.



However, the Police were able to bring the riot under control, and relative calm had since returned at the school, a reliable Police source told the GNA.



Some male students of the NTI were said to have visited some female students of the SHTS where a misunderstanding erupted between the visitors and some boys of the schools, which led to the riot.



Mr Isaac Amankwaa, the Nkoranza South Municipal Director of Education told the media a committee had been set up to investigate the matter, and therefore, called on parents to remain calm.

GNA

