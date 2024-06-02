Kpalugu FC wins 2024 edition of inter-community football gala 

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, June 2, GNA – Kpalugu Football Club, a community club in Binduri District of the Upper East Region, emerged winners of the second edition of the inter-community football competition held at the Binduri Astro Turf.

They defeated Manga Unity 7-6 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in 120 minutes.

The competition which began on May 10 and ended on June 1, 2024, under the theme, “Reuniting against conflict and embracing peace” saw 16 teams playing 32 matches to determine who the true champion in the community.

Winners Kpalugu FC took home a trophy, two sets of jerseys, a football and a cash price of GHC1,000, whilst the second placed team Manga United went home with a set of jersey, football and a cash price of GHC500 and the third placed team took home one set of jerseys and a football.

Mr. Ndeogo Bukari Coach Abu Young Stars was adjudged as the Best Coach for the competition, with Fusheni Safiano of Manga United winning the best goalkeeper award.

The best player of the tournament went to Ayan David of Sapeliga United Stars, whilst the goal king went to Haruna Aziz of Abu Young stars.

This year’s competition was sponsored by Mr. Abdulai Abanga the Member of Parliament for Binduri Constituency in partnership with Binduri based Maxx Empire.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Abanga said the competition would be held annually.

He said he believes that sports was a medium of uniting people especially the younger generation and also provides an opportunity to nurture God given talents.

He said, “I have always believed in developing the human capital of my constituents, this competition is an avenue to harness the sporting talents of the youth of Binduri, so when the idea was shared with me, I supported them”.

“I hope this competition would help maintain the peace we are enjoying and reunite our people for a common goal to propel development for all.”

The competing teams were potted into four groups, comprising, Bawk Sapeliga FC, Bazua FC, Tempeilim FC and Bansi FC in Group A.

Manga FC, Kumpalgoog, Atuba Wonderful Stars and Kukparugu Living Stars for Group B.

In Group C, Abu Young Stars, Barabogo Mighty Stars and Kpalugu FC will face off. Zawse United, Golding Stars, Yalugu and Okada Drivers will be in Group D.

