King Paluta: The inspiring music journey of reigning New Artiste of the Year

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 4, GNA – Patrons assembled at the Accra International Conference Centre last Saturday, were ecstatic when King Paluta was named the TGMA New Artiste of the Year, capping off a spectacular year for the music sensation. It was a sweet victory for the Kumasi-based musician, who has spent 15 years as an underground artiste.

He edged out the likes of OlivetheBoy, Maya Blu, DSL, Bandy, Oseikrom Sikanii, and Banzy Banero to earn the coveted New Artiste of the Year crown. King Paluta was overjoyed when his name was finally mentioned as the New Artiste of the Year. During his remarks, he admitted how difficult it has been for him as a musician over the years and hoped his experience would inspire others.

“This is beautiful; I have really suffered, but I am a clear example of, let’s give time some time. This is a big inspiration to upcoming artistes, and they should not give up on whatever they are doing. Shout out to my fans; shout out to God,” he said.

There is no doubt that King Paluta is no stranger to the music industry, particularly in Kumasi, where he is known for his distinct rap style.

King Paluta’s music career has had its ups and downs, with him spending almost a decade on the periphery of the business.

From street clashes to large stage performances, King Paluta’s career has been inspirational and should serve as a lesson to aspiring artists.

King Paluta was raised in Atonsu Bokuro, Kumasi, and his fan base has been constantly growing, with many of his music fans thrilled about his breakthrough.

He began his adventure in 2014 and swiftly gained the attention of some of Kumasi’s best musicians. He later signed with NKZ Music in 2017, but opted to separate ways.

But it wasn’t until lately, when he shifted to singing, that his true potential was discovered, and he rose to prominence after scoring back-to-back singles.

King Paluta has been consistent since his groundbreaking “Yahitte” song, which won Best Hiplife Song of the Year, and every feature he has done this year has been a smash hit. Known in real life as Thomas Adjei Wireko, King Paluta is unquestionably one of Ghana’s top musicians right now, and winning New Artiste of the Year will almost certainly drive him to prominence.

