Ghana Premier League clubs to benefit from Green Football League

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 4, GNA – The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has teamed up with Succa Africa and German-based Sports20 to launch a Green League to combat climate change.

Premier League clubs who can collect more points from effectively sustaining their environment would be financially rewarded by GHALCA.

With the official debut of the Green Football League set for the coming months, clubs in both men’s and women’s leagues will be able to contribute to the fight against climate change while also increasing their revenue streams.

During a news conference in Accra, Mr. Kudjoe Fiano, Chairman of the GHALCA, revealed that football clubs have a vital role to play in mitigating the effects of climate change, considering its adverse effect on the game of football.

“Green football is a way for the clubs to make additional revenue while also contributing their quota to the fight against climate change.

“Today the league we are playing doesn’t even have a sponsor, and we know the clubs need money, hence the need for this partnership,” the astute football administrator said.

He also revealed that modalities for the Green League will be announced soon as they plan to meet the Agenda 2035 climate change goals.

Mr. Prince Osisiadan, CEO of Succa Africa, said the green football platform has been created for the football community to help them prevent any environmental damage while contributing to the environmental sustainability of communities.

“We look to prevent any form of environmental damage with every kick on the football field. We all know football is a tool for change, so we want to use football to solve issues of flooding, illegal mining, and other climate change issues,” he said.

Mr. Stefan Wagner, the founder of Sports20, said the football clubs have the capacity to contribute immensely to mitigating climate change issues and environmental sustainability.

“This is a long process, but we have to start it because if we succeed here, it will be a blueprint for a lot of sports to follow, and we can say we are very proud to have joined this partnership,” Wagner said.

GNA

