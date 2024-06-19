Election 2024: Joshua Alabi heads John Mahama’s National Campaign Team  

Accra, June 19, GNA – Professor Joshua Alabi has been re-appointed as Head of the National Campaign Team of former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the December 7 general election.

A statement issued by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC General Secretary, copied to the Ghana News Agency, also named Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari as the Spokesperson of the NDC Flagbearer’s Campaign and Madam Beatrice Annan as her Deputy.

Mr Alex Segbefia is the Head of Running Mate’s Campaign while his two Deputies are Mr James Agyenim Boateng and Mr Eric Adjei.

The statement said after extensive consultations and deliberations, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 18th June, constituted the National Campaign Team that would prosecute the Party’s 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Campaigns.

It said Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of NDC, was the National Campaign Coordinator.

The Members of the NDC’s National Campaign Team include Dr Joseph Yammin, NDC National Organizer is the Deputy Campaign Coordinator in-charge of Regional Campaigns whereas Mr Richard Quashiga is the Deputy Campaign Coordinator in-charge of Parliamentary Campaigns.

The rest are Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney, Deputy Campaign Coordinator in-charge of Special Operations; Mr Sammy Gyamfi- National Communications Officer, Mr George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer; Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, National Women’s Organizer; and Alhaji Cole Younger, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator

Other members of the NDC’s National Campaign Team are Mr Richard Anamoo, Representative of the NDC’s Professionals Forum; Shine Gaveh, Representative of the Cadres Front; Dr Nashiru Issahaku, Obuobia Darko-Opoku and Dr Mary Awusi.

The statement said the National Campaign Team shall work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee, which comprises Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman; Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary; Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the NDC Parliamentary Minority Leader; former Speaker Edward Doe Adjaho and Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, a former General Secretary of the NDC.

Other Members of the NDC’s Campaign Steering Committee are Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Dr Kwabena Duffour, Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu, Mr Julius Debrah, Madam Marrietta Brew, Dr Valerie Sawyer, Mr Sam Pee Yalley and Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi.

The statement noted that the National Campaign Team and Steering Committee ‘shall all work under the leadership of the flag-bearer of the Party, former President John Dramani Mahama and report to the Functional and National Executive Committees of the Party in the discharge of their duties’.

GNA

