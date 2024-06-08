June 7: Last Day of Canvassing in Bulgaria’s 2-in-1 Elections to European Parliament and National Assembly

Friday is the last day of the canvassing campaign for the Bulgarian elections to the European Parliament and the early elections to the country’s National Assembly (parliament), both of which will be held on Sunday, June 9. Saturday will be a day of reflection.

The Election Code prohibits canvassing on polling day and 24 hours before that. Local authorities have the right to ban the sale of alcohol in their municipality. Sociological agencies are not allowed to unveil surveys about the elections in any form throughout Saturday and until the end of voting on Sunday.

Polling day will start at 7 a.m. on Sunday and will last until 8 p.m. on that day. If necessary, it may be prolonged until 9 p.m.

A total of 32 entities, including 20 parties, 11 coalitions and one independent candidate, are contesting the 240 seats in the national legislature.

The European Parliament race in Bulgaria involves 31 entities, including 20 parties, 10 coalitions and one independent candidate. They are competing for 17 seats in the 720-seat European legislature.

Voters can use a paper ballot or a voting machine to vote in either or both elections.

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

