Ya-Na plants Royal palm tree to mark beginning of 2024 Green Ghana project 

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) July 8, GNA – Ya-Na Abukari II, Overload of Dagbon, with the support of the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Mr. Akwasi Konadu, planted a royal palm tree at Gbewaa Palace.

He said the goal was to plant at least 10 million trees and tasked all citizens of Dagbon to emulate his example.

He urged all his chiefs and their elders to come out and lead the exercise for a better Dagbon for their children.

He expressed his appreciation to Regional Coordinator Apostle Tawiah Burdu of church of Pentecost end his team for their efforts and time to support the exercise.

He said it was all about making their country Greener, heathier and more beautiful for all of them.

The Deputy minister for lands urged them to push the borders by planting more trees in the face of the climate change.

He said they planted 41 million trees so far adding that lands were destroyed and they were to ensure that they planted more trees to save the land.

Mr. David Dade the coordinator for the Yendi Municipal Forestry Commission said they were planting large quantity of teak, Cashew, Moringa, Mango, Royal Plam, Casia, trees amongst others and appealed to all those who will collect the seedlings (trees) for planting should ensure that they protect them to survive.

