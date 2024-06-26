Local Government Minister inspects progress of work on Obuasi Urban Park 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Obuasi, June 26, GNA – Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, has inspected the progress of work on the Obuasi Urban Park as part of his two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

The 800-1000 capacity recreational centre located near the Len Clay Stadium comes with mini conference rooms, auditorium, washrooms, playground and other facilities.

Executed by Jaborah Construction Limited, the GHC 13 million project is being financed from the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).

The Minister expressed satisfaction about the progress of work and charged both the contractors and the Municipal Assembly to speed up work to ensure the project was completed within the six-month period.

He said the government was committed to enhancing infrastructure and improving living conditions in the 35 beneficiary cities under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme across the country.

Before inspecting the project site, the Minister met Municipal Assembly staff, during which he encouraged them to maintain quality service delivery to improve the people’s lives.

They should work towards successful completion of projects under the GSCSP, highlighting the significant impact the projects would have on communities.

Mr. Elijah Adansi- Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), assured residents that the project would be completed within time, emphasising the difficulties the Assembly faced in relocating the artisans who used to occupy the project site.

“We had a torrid time relocating the artisans from the project site to their new place at Biakoyeden.

This is the reason for the delay of the project, but we are working hard to meet the deadline,” he noted.

He said the recreational centre had been on the books of the Assembly for a long time and was finally seeing the light of day.

