Integrate sanitation into housing to achieve SDG Goal Six – WASH Officer

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Jun 19, GNA – Mr. Gabriel Adu-Wusu, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Officer with the UNICEF Country Office in Accra, has appealed to the citizenry to help the country achieve Sustainable Development Goals Six (SDGs 6).

The SDG Six targets to ensure “availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all” by 2030 as set by the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Adu-Wusu said the country’s attainment of the stated goal should not be left in the hands of environmental health officers alone but required the involvement of all citizens.

The WASH Officer said to achieve the sanitation target under SDGs 6, citizens needed to ensure that all houses had toilets, hence the need to partner craftsmen to facilitate toilets construction for new and existing housing units.

He emphasised the need for district assemblies to work with traditional and religious leaders to institute a social norm where toilets are integral to housing units, while enforcing relevant regulations and laws requiring houses to have toilets.

Mr. Adu-Wusu said this during a training meeting of members of District Interagency Coordinating Committee on Sanitation (DICCS) and Field Facilitators from the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit as part of the Sanitation and Housing Integration Programme for Scale (SHIP4S) project being funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the training was to “facilitate an increase in access to improve sanitation in Kadjebi District” and that six Districts including Kadjebi are benefiting from the intervention.

Mr. Adu-Wusu asked the participants to educate landlords on the need to have toilet in their homes.

Mr. Elorm Kpotosu, Kadjebi District Environmental Health Officer charged the participants to psyche people’s mind on the need to own individual toilets.

“Let us spread toilet construction message to achieve results”, he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

