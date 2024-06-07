Independent Parliamentary aspirant supports 500 women with soft loans  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), June 07, GNA – Mr Kofi Appianin Ennin, an Independent Parliamentary aspirant in the Obuasi West Constituency, has granted 500 women interest-free loans.

A total of GHS 500,000.00 was disbursed to the beneficiaries through his Appianin- Bonsec Soft Loan Scheme to support their businesses.

Under the economic empowerment initiative of the aspiring parliamentarian, each beneficiary received GHS 1,000.00 and is expected to pay it back within five months.

“This is the third time we are giving out such loans to our women.

We are doing this to empower the women who are members of our fun club.

We are not oblivious to the challenges our women go through, so we are doing this to empower them to enable them to contribute significantly at home,” Mr Ennin, who is also a Co-founder of Bonsec Fun Club, stated.

He expressed his unwavering commitment to improving the standard of living of the people of Obuasi especially women through the loan scheme.

With a goal of reaching out to about 5,000 women by the end of the year, Mr Ennin said he would continue to render support to women who are into small and medium-scale enterprises to expand their businesses to make them self-sustaining.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to be diligent and use the money for the intended purpose of improving their businesses to enable them to pay off the loan.

In line with his vision to equip the youth with employable skills, Mr Ennin revealed plans to roll out skills development training for the youth in the Obuasi West Constituency.

“Going forward, we will organize a skills development programme for the youth.

We are doing this with a sharp vision of helping them to get employable skills and reduce the rate of unemployment in the constituency,” he emphasised.

Madam Akua Afriyie, a widow and a beneficiary, said she had struggled to get enough funds to shore up her business since the demise of her husband and thanked Mr Ennin for the timely intervention.

Mavis Asante, another beneficiary from Dokyiwa said the flexibility of the repayment terms would enable them to pay back their loans without stress and thanked their benefactor for his generosity.

