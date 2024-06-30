I’m hopeful new block factory will reduce unemployment – Minister  

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Danku, (UW/R), June 30, GNA – Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper West Regional Minister, has expressed the hope that the Danku Block Factory (DBF), a newly commissioned block factory in Wa, will help reduce the unemployment rate in the region and the country.

He said aside the factory providing direct jobs for young people in the region, it would also create indirect job opportunities such as transportation services, raw material supply and maintenance services.

Mr Yakubu said this in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Joseph Abugre Atogyine, a Deputy Director at the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, during the commissioning of the Danku Blocks Factory.

The Danku Blocks Factory, located in Danku community near Wa, is a new state-of-the-art block production company established by the Bill Group, a private business entity in the Upper West Region, which also operates the Bill Laboratory in the region.

Mr Yakubu indicated that the factory would contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the region and serve as a beacon of hope and progress for the region.

“Beyond economic benefits, the Danku Blocks Factory will empower the local community by providing skilled development and training opportunities.

Our youth will gain valuable skills in modern manufacturing techniques, enhancing their employability and prospects and contribute effectively to the growth and development of our region,” he explained.

While commending the Bill Group for the initiative, Mr Yakubu said the high-quality products of the factory would play a critical role in the infrastructure development initiatives of the region.

He said it would ensure the availability of locally produced durable blocks, reduce construction costs, and ensure the timely completion of projects.

Dr Tony Basingnaa, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Danku Block Factory, indicated that the idea to establish the factory was birthed from the frustration he went through to acquire blocks for a building project.

He explained that the factory would serve as a viable alternative for actors in the building industry who desire high-quality, durable, and eco-friendly blocks.

The CEO explained that the blocks were produced with the use of advanced technologies and the best raw materials – Sand, quarry dust and 10mm chippings.

The DBF produced different kinds of blocks including pavement, deco-blocks, and cuffs to provide exceptional customer experience and reduce the stress people go through to complete their building projects.

“With our first-class and advanced machinery and equipment, DBF is well positioned to meet the growing demand for our customers and the building industry across the region and beyond with innovative products, and services.

To ensure quality, we monitor every stage of the manufacturing process to ensure that the quality of our finished products, including comprehensive strength and dimensional accuracy, is achieved,” Dr. Basingnaa said.

He thanked all individuals, institutions and groups that played diverse roles to ensure his ideas came to fruition and expressed hope that the intervention would meaningfully impact the region.

GNA

