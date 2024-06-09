Hasaacas Ladies beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win fifth Premier League title 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, June 9, GNA – Hasaacas Ladies on Saturday beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-1 to be crowned champions of the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The rivalry between the two top sides in the league continued at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium with the Takoradi based side reclaiming the title after missing in two seasons.

Goals from Veronica Baa Kumah and Abdulai Mukarama sealed the campaign for the Hasmal Ladies who were being led by Assistant Coach Emmanuel Kwasi Mensah.

The ladies in green, Hasaacas broke the virginity of the game through Veronica Baa Kumah’s solid strike in the 11th minute.

Prolific striker, Abdulai Mukarama doubled the lead three minutes after to cement the lead for the Southern Zone champions.

The second half was tough for the leading side who defended their goals in the early minutes.

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah stepped up as the heroine for her side in the 73rd minute with an impressive finish to keep their hopes alive.

All efforts to grab an equalizer failed as Hasaacas Ladies clinched their fifth premier league title.

The Hasmal Ladies would now prepare ahead of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B Women’s Champions League championship.

Malta Guinness in 2022 signed a three-year partnership worth GHc10 million with the Ghana Football Association as the headline sponsor of the Women’s Premier League.

GNA

