Army Ladies crowned champions of 2023/24 Women’s FA Cup  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 9, GNA – Army Ladies have been crowned champions of the 2023/24 Women’s FA Cup after beating rivals, Police Ladies 1-0 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The camouflage ladies secured their second trophy this season after winning the Women’s Premier Super Cup last year.

Deborah Opoku’s second half hit was enough to separate both sides who had eyes on the trophy.

Army Ladies developed an attacking plan in the opening minutes to mount pressure on their opponents who were yet to settle in the game.

Police Ladies on the other hand responded with some goalscoring opportunities but failed to break the deadlock after several attempts.

After recess, the Ladies in yellow, Army came in as wounded lionesses to grab that all-important goal they were chasing.

Opoku positioned herself well with a sweet finish to put Army Ladies ahead in the 50th minute.

The goalscorer was sent off in the 70th minute after being caught on a dangerous tackle which earned her a second yellow card for the night.

Army Ladies protected their goal until the Centre Referee ended the game after 90 minutes of play.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

