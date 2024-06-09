Rose Yeboah breaks national high jump record, qualifies for Paris Olympics  

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 9, GNA – Accra, June 9, GNA – Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah has broken the national high jump record and earned a spot at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The highly-rated Ghanaian high jumper cleared 1.97 m at the 2024 NCAA D1 to secure automatic qualification to the Paris Games.



The 21-year-old became the first female Ghanaian athlete to win the NCAA Division I national championship.

This would be the first time Rose Yeboah would represent Ghana at the summer Olympics, thereby joining Ghana’s 4×100 quartet, who have also qualified for the Paris Olympics.



Rose Yeboah was sensational for Ghana at the recently held African Games, winning gold after clearing a height of 1.90 m.



She also won gold for Ghana at the 2019 African Games as well as another gold at the 2022 African Senior Athletics Championship in Mauritius.

GNA

