Green Ghana Day: Okyehene to plant one million trees this year

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Kyebi (E/R), June 4, GNA – The Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has announced plans to plant one million seedlings this year to mark 25 years of his enstoolment.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, a renowned advocate for climate change and environmental sustainability has chosen “25 Years of Sustainable Leadership, Service to Humanity,” as the theme for the Silver Jubilee celebration.

He underscored the need for all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the Green Ghana Project to preserve and protect the forests to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

The Okyehene announced this at Kyebi on Monday when he launched this year’s ‘One Student, One-Tree’ initiative at the Abuakwa State College.

He said even though the country’s forebears were not highly educated on environmental issues, yet they preserved and protected the environment with their souls and spirits because they knew the importance of trees to humanity.

Therefore, he said, it was incumbent upon the current generation to continue the legacy of the forebears to sustain the environment, adding: “Don’t be reckless, irresponsible and greedy about what you’ll gain today to destroy our future survival”.

“We should not allow our indiscipline, selfish interest and craze for money to destroy our environment.”

The ‘One Student, One-Tree’ initiative formed part of preparations towards the 2024 Green Ghana Day slated for Friday, June 7.

The revered traditional leader said he had also instituted a bye-law within the Abuakwa Traditional Area prohibiting farmers from farming on certain days of the week to replenish the forest.

That initiative, he said, had kept farmers within the traditional area away from the forest for 100 days in a year.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, in his remarks, lauded the Okyehene for the 25 years of visionary leadership and dedication towards environmental sustainability and accepting to host this year’s ‘One Student, One-Tree’ initiative in his Traditional Area.

This year’s Green Ghana Day is on the theme: “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow” slated for June 7 at Burma Camp in Accra intended to plant 10 million trees across the country.

The minister said the initiative was aimed at inculcating the habit of tree planting in students and also restore the degraded forest cover.

He charged all headmasters and headmistresses of the senior high schools nationwide to collaborate with the Green Ghana Planning Committee to ensure that every student planted a seedling on June 7 and nurture them to maturity.

Mr Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, in his welcome remarks, assured of the Region’s readiness to partake in the Green Ghana Day on June 7, and pledged his commitment behind the project.

The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led Government started the Green Ghana Day initiative in 2021 to replenish the degraded forest cover due to illegal mining, timber logging and other harmful environmental practices.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has targeted to plant 10 million trees during this year’s Green Ghana Day.

Since the project started in 2021 over 42 million seedlings have been planted across the country with more than 70 per cent survival rate.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

