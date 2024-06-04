Fertility journey needs patience– Specialists

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, June 4, GNA – Reproductive Health Experts and gynaecologists have urged couples and individuals on the journey of childbirth to exercise patience.

This is because conceiving babies is a process that varies depending on the couples.

They said though infertility affected millions of people and both male and female could have infertility issues, some couples did not just pay attention to their ovulation period and were unaware of their fertility window.

Speaking at the Fertility Conference 2024 organised by Xoese Initiative, Dr Samuel Gyesu Owusu, Medical Officer, St Anthony Catholic Hospital, said knowing when a wife ovulates could help plan for sex at the right time and improve chance of getting pregnant.

He said during the average woman’s menstrual cycle, there were six days when intercourse could result in pregnancy and that “fertility window” comprised the five days before ovulation and the day of ovulation itself.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that approximately one in every six people of reproductive age worldwide experience infertility in their lifetime.

Dr Gyesu Owusu said infertility was not associated with only women and that more males experienced infertility, with about 45 per cent chances of becoming infertile.

He said there were primary and secondary infertility.

With primary infertility, a couple had no medical issues and had continuous unprotected sex for 12 months without getting pregnant.

Secondary infertility comes when a couple has medical challenges with their reproductive system and needs medical intervention.

“The cause can be broad, it can be a problem with the uterus, ovaries and the tubes. It can be hormonal problems, it can be ejaculation disorders, alcohol and sexually transmitted infection (STI) among others,” Dr Gyesu Owusu said.

He said managing infertility had been overly broad especially with females due to many causes, adding that any couple below 35 years, who had engaged in unprotected sex for 12 months without getting pregnant must visit the hospital for evaluation.

“The message is that the fertility journey takes patience and perseverance, everyone will get what he or she deserves. After 12 months of no pregnancy and you are below 35 years you have to go for evaluation. If you are above 35 years, visit the hospital after 6 months of unprotected sex,” he said.

Dr Joseph Homiah, Fertility Specialist, said suggestions that In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) babies were abnormal, IVF was the last resort, IVF was only for women and IVF could be done at any age were myths.

Miss Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, Director Xoese Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency that the Conference was geared towards ending infertility stigma by helping to liberate women from societal and psychological trauma.

“With the help of our partners and with this arrangement, over 47 women reached out to us and 20 have been treated. I urge all women to seek medical care for any slightest abdominal pain,” she said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

