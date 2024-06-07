Green Ghana Day: Let’s explore other avenues to champion climate initiative- Compassion International

Accra, June 7, GNA – Compassion International Ghana (CIG), a Christian Charity Organisation, has urged the government to explore other avenues to champion climate initiatives in addition to the ‘Green Ghana Day’.

Madam Florence Sena Amponsah, Senior Manager, Program Support, CIG, said the Green Ghana initiative had yielded results, but more could be achieved if other avenues were explored.

She said this in a news brief to commemorate this year’s ‘Green Ghana Day’.

Madam Amponsah said the government needed to develop a system to monitor the trees planted over the period to ensure their growth and sustainability.

She said her outfit and its partners had developed a data tool specifically for monitoring the over 1900 seedlings they planted since 2022 and implored the government to do same.

Madam Amponsah urged the government to organise community sensitisations on climate change and environmental protection and engage key stakeholders like the Church to lead the campaign.

She said that way, the campaign would be a daily activity and not a once in a year activity.

The Green Ghana Day, started in 2021, is aimed at promoting environmental conservation and sustainability by encouraging citizens to plant and nurture trees to combat deforestation.

