Graduates urged to emulate discipline and determination for success

By Stanley Senya

Accra, June 29, GNA – Alhaji Fanday Turay (Rtd) Col., Chancellor & Board Chairman of Regional Maritime University (RMU), has urged graduates to continue to emulate discipline and be determined in their field of study to achieve their goals.



He said discipline and determination were key factors in attaining their own goals despite distractions, saying it made them relentless pursuers of a major accomplishment.

The Chancellor said this at the 18th graduation of the RMU, which also marked the University’s 66 years of maritime education and training.

The graduation ceremony saw 379 graduates passing out with Master’s, Bachelor’s degrees and Diplomas in various fields, however, 50 received Master’s degrees, 277 received Bachelor’s degrees and 52 diplomas.

He said facing challenges could lead to new leanings and personal growth, adding that graduates must see setbacks as feedbacks to propel their development.

He urged graduates to continue their studies to conquer higher levels for effective leadership.

He said graduates were going to compete with other graduates, therefore, RMU had inculcated in them hard work and discipline to attract employable skills and “there is nothing impossible for those who persevere.”

He encouraged them to be good ambassadors of RMU, saying: “be models that holds high standards that the university invest in you, let the training you received speak for you.”

He said the RMU standards puts students a higher ahead due to its international competitiveness compared to other universities.

Dr Jethro W. Brooks, the Acting Vice Chancellor for RMU, said the University had endeavored to assimilate itself as a Centre of Excellence for the provision of maritime education, training and other allied fields.

He said the University had intensified its collaboration efforts with other institutions locally and internationally, saying, this would pave way for employment opportunities for students.

The Acting Vice Chancellor said, despite the University’s limited resource constraints, staff and students welfare continued to receive the attention of management making students their primary priority.

He called for assistance and sponsors for academic staff of the University to attain their terminal degrees.

He said there were new construction of mosques, boreholes, boat building facility and a continental offices.

Congratulating the graduates, he urged them to be agents of change in their communities as most of the marine sectors were private driven.

“It would not be wise for you to expect government to provide jobs for to all of you, I therefore advise you to put your know-how to full use and entrepreneurial skills acquired during your training in RMU to create jobs for yourselves in the private sector”, he said.

Staff, who had served credibly in the course of the academic year under review were also recognized and awarded with citations and cash prizes, while deserving graduates were also awarded

GNA



