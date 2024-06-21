Government urged to fix rehabilitation of Jasikan-Worawora road 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 21, GNA-Residents and motorists plying Jasikan to WoraWora corridor roads of the Oti Region are lamenting the bad state of the road network.

The rehabilitation of Jasikan-Worawora roads was awarded on August 20, 2020, and was supposed to be completed on February 19, 2022.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the stretch noticed that the road was riddled with deep potholes that make driving a harrowing experience for motorists.

It was learnt that it was more difficult driving on the roads when it rains as drivers are at the risk of not knowing how deep the potholes filled with rainwater are.

Some motorists, who shared their pains with GNA, while trying to find their way through the bad roads urged the Ghana Highway Authority, government, and Biakoye District Assembly to consider their plight and fix the road urgently.

Mr Elijah Amanyaglo, a driver said motorists were deceived into believing that the road was ready for fixing, when excavators, motor graders, pavers, road rollers, wheel loaders, truck cranes, backhoes, bulldozers, compactors, and other road construction equipment were brought down during 2020.

A resident identified as Mr Anane Totokari, recalled how the deplorable state of the road nearly caused an accident and left him with a permanent scar on his right leg.

GNA

