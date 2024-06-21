NGO supports Basic school pupils with learning materials

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Dzodze (VR), June 21, GNA – ’Inspiring the Deprived Organisation,’ a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in the Volta Region has supported some deprived Basic school pupils in the region.

The gesture was to alleviate some challenges school pupils encountered during teaching and learning both in school and at home.

Miss Liko Abigail, Founder and Leader of the group, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, explained that a key objective of the Organisation was to inspire Basic school pupils to become good future leaders.

“We also motivate and grant the deprived ones the right and opportunity to education to become better future leaders that would impact positively for the development of the nation,” she said.

She further revealed that their outfit has so far supported over 200 pupils from schools such as A.M.E Zion, Mawuli School complex at Dzodze, Zukpe Basic School, Tornu RC Basic, and others.

“Our support includes the donation of sanitary pads to girls, pens, pencils, exercise and textbooks, school uniforms, and shoes, among others.

“These would help the pupils to understand that there is more to achieve and hope for.”

Mr Peter Segbedzi and Mr Aurelius Dzissah, headteachers of Zukpe Basic School and AME Zion Basic respectively, expressed gratitude for the benevolence act.

They promised to ensure the items were put to proper use.

Funding, according to the donors, was largely done by members of the Organisation, benevolent families and friends, philanthropists, and others to help curb the challenges many children in the deprived areas faced.

The Organisation was established in 2022 and targeted all deprived schools and pupils within Ghana and beyond to rebuild the spirit of learning in the young ones.

They are, therefore, appealing to individuals, philanthropists, and others to partner with them to solve the numerous challenges many pupils were going through.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

