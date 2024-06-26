GOBAA Awards: Adonai Estate CEO adjudged ‘Most Outstanding Personality in Real Estate’

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ho (VR), June 26, GNA- Reverend Dr Bright Adonai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adonai Estate Limited, has been adjudged as the Most Outstanding Personality in Real Estate at this year’s Ghana Outstanding Business Achievement Awards (GOBAA).

The award scheme was aimed at motivating, enhancing, and promoting private sector businesses’ contributions for the nation’s development and progress.

Rev. Dr Adonai disclosed to the Ghana News Agency after the awards event held in Accra that the recognition would strengthen and empower the company to explore more avenues for excellence and bigger achievements.

“This is the first-time l have been awarded the Ghana Outstanding Business Achievement Award, and l know our contribution to nation-building has impacted a lot. This award will motivate us to do more for a better future,” he said.

He stated that the awards indicated that Adonai Estate Ltd was doing great in a few areas, which needed to be recognised and promoted for the progress of the business industry in the country.

Rev. Dr Adonai further expressed gratitude to the awards scheme organisers for the recognition, which he said would help widen the various business platforms for investors to embrace.

“This recognition indicated that the company and I have been doing some great things, and this would go a long way to empower us to do more.”

He revealed that they remained focused on expanding the company’s corporate responsibility across the Volta Region and the nation at large.

This, he said, would require adequate human resources to curb youth unemployment within the teeming youth.

Rev Dr Adonai also explained that their outfit remained committed to ensuring land acquisition was safe and genuine for all to access.

“When the business environment is solid and expanded, more investors would help to promote the various things we are engaged in doing.”

He appealed to members of the public to resort to Adonai Estate Limited for a comfortable living environment and business growth.

The Awards scheme, organised by the Imperial Communications Group, highlighted excellence in fostering economic growth and development within and beyond Ghana’s borders.

The event acknowledged over 19 outstanding companies and individuals from the private sector who have exhibited excellence in the creation of investor-friendly environments with positive impacts across the country.

This year’s event was under the theme: “Unleashing Ghana’s Potential: A Tribute to Outstanding Business Achievements and Growth,” which underscored the relevance of diligent institutions to positively drive economic growth.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

