GJA opens entries for 28th media awards 

Accra, June 12, GNA- The Ghana Journalists Association has announced the opening of entries for the 28th GJA Media Awards.

The entries for the awards are open from Monday, June 10, 2024, to Sunday, July 7, 2024 (2359hrs).

A statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary, GJA, issued to the Ghana News Agency, said there would be no extension of the submission deadline.

The statement said only members of the GJA in good standing were eligible to participate in the awards and were required to submit works published in 2023.

Entries are to be submitted strictly online, and the address for the platform for the submission is: https://portal.gjaghana.org

This year’s GJA Media Awards will also climax activities marking the 75th Anniversary of the Association.

Entry Requirements and Rules

• The competition is open to members in good standing who are working in the print (including news agency), electronic and online media in Ghana.

• Members of the National Executive and the GJA Media Awards Committee are not eligible to contest.

• Entries should cover works published from January1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

• Entrants may submit entries for a maximum of two award divisions, and not more than two published works should be submitted for each award division.

• However, one work shall not be entered in more than one award division.

• Entrants should submit clear, original published work of each entry.

• Entrants must upload a clear passport size photo for their entries.

• Student journalists must upload a scanned copy of their Student ID Card for their entries.

• Entrants are advised to secure strong Internet connection to ensure easy and fast uploading of entries.

• Entries are open from June 3, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

• The deadline for submission of entries is: 1159hrs on June 30, 2024.

• Entries/Nominations should be titled ‘GJA MEDIA AWARDS 2024’

• The GJA is not bound to give an award in a division if it does not merit one.

• The Awards Committee shall select the overall best story from the various awards divisions for consideration by the National Executive as winner of the P. A. V. Ansah Journalist of the Year; Best Female Journalist of the Year; Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year, and Best Student Journalist of the Year.

Award Categories

• DIVISION ONE (Separate Awards)

i. NEWS (Print, Television, Radio, Online)

ii. FEATURES (Print, Television, Radio, Online)

iii. DOCUMENTARIES (Television, Radio, Online)

iv. COLUMNIST (Print, Online)

• DIVISION TWO (Beats) (One award for each category)

i. SPORTS

ii. EDUCATION

iii. INVESTIGATIVE

iv. PHOTOJOURJALISM

v. ARTS AND CULTURE

vi. BUSINESS / ECONOMIC

vii. ENVIRONMENT

viii. SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

ix. HEALTH

x. AGRICULTURE

xi. AKOTO AMPAW AWARD FOR DEMOCRACY AND GOOD GOVERNANCE

xii. GENDER

xiii. CRIME AND COURT

• DIVISION THREE (Special Campaign) (One award for each category)

i. DISABILITY

ii. DOMESTIC TOURISM

iii. ROAD SAFETY

iv. ILLEGAL MINING

• DIVISION FOUR (Programmes and Layout) (One award for each category)

i. BEST RADIO PROGRAMME (GHANAIAN LANGUAGES)

ii. BEST TV PROGRAMME (GHANAIAN LANGUAGES)

iii. BEST RADIO PROGRAMME (ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

iv. BEST TV PROGRAMME (ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

v. BEST NEWSPAPER LAYOUT (PRINT)

• DIVISION FIVE (Promising Journalist)

i. BEST STUDENT JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR (Open to students of accredited journalism / communication training institutions whose works were published in 2023. Such entrants must upload a scanned copy of a valid student’s identity card to support their entry)

ii. GJA/KOMLA DUMOR MOST PROMISING JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR (Open to journalists of the Association not more than 25 years)

iii. BEST FEMALE JOURNALIST (Open to female journalists of the Association)

• DIVISION SIX (Journalist Of The Year)

i. GJA/P.A.V. ANSAH JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

