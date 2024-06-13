Ghana participates in 17th conference on the rights of Persons With Disabilities 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, June 12, GNA – Ghana, represented by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, is actively participating in the 17th Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP17) at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.

The COSP is the largest global meeting focused on disability rights aimed at ensuring that countries uphold their commitments to guarantee equality for all individuals.

Since the Convention’s adoption in 2008, the COSP has convened annually to monitor the implementation of this landmark treaty, which has been signed by 191 UN Member States.

This year’s COSP17 is on the theme: “Rethinking disability inclusion in the current international juncture and ahead of the summit of the future.”

The conference seeks to address the challenges and opportunities related to work, cutting-edge technology, humanitarian crises, and issues arising from conflicts and climate disasters.

Mrs Dakoa Newman, Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, who is leading Ghana’s delegation at the conference, in her remarks, emphasized Ghana’s long-standing commitment to the principles of inclusion and non-discrimination enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

“As a signatory to the Convention since 2012, we have made significant strides in our efforts to promote the rights and participation of PWD’s,” she said.

Mrs Newman said the Government of Ghana, in line with SDG 11, had developed various programmes and interventions in collaboration with other government agencies and civil society organizations.

“Key initiatives include the Common Fund for PWD’s, which has provided essential support to over a thousand individuals at decentralized levels.”

The Minister called for strengthened international collaboration through joint programmes, resource sharing, training, and regional networks.

She stressed that such cooperation would enable countries to learn from each other and adopt effective strategies, and urged member states to commit to these strategic directions and work collaboratively towards a world where “disability inclusion is a reality for all.”

GNA

