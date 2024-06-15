GHS commended for prompt action on patient abandoned in bush

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 14, GNA – Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Minister of Health, has commended the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for setting up an investigative committee to look into the case of a patient allegedly abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi by the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba.

“I appreciate the prompt action taken by the Ghana Health Service to constitute a committee to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter, the Minister said in a response letter to the Ghana Health Service.

An earlier letter from the Service addressed to the Health Minister said it had constituted a five-member committee to investigate the incident.

The Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba in the Central Region has also been temporarily relieved of his post pending outcome of investigations.

An accident victim who died on Monday, was allegedly dumped in the bush by an ambulance from the trauma hospital because her relatives never showed up at hospital.

Dr Okoe-Boye said he was confident that the committee would uncover the facts surrounding the unfortunate incident and make recommendations to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“I have taken notice of the decision to direct the Medical Director of the hospital to step aside from his post pending the outcome of the investigation,” he added.

He directed that the committee should conclude its work and submit a report to the Ministry within 30 days from the date the committee was constituted.

“Thank you for your efforts to ensure the integrity of the health care system in Ghana,” he said.

GNA

