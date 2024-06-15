KETASCO 1974 alumni hand over refurbished clinic to alma mater

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), June 15, GNA – The 1974-year batch of Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) has handed over a refurbished and renovated clinic to the school to promote its health needs.

The handing over ceremony was done Friday to mark the 50 years Anniversary ceremony of the group at the school’s Assembly grounds.

The school clinic adopted by the year group in September 2019 was renovated and refurbished into a state-of-the-art standard to meet the health needs of students as part of their anniversary project.

Items procured included new beds, basic treatment kits, drip stands, double door refrigerator, pharmaceuticals, beds, bedsheets, and pillows cases, among others.

Renovation works done included repairing of all broken beds, changing of mosquito nets, electrical fittings, construction of disability friendly staircases and repainting of the entire structure.

Mr Siegried Sedziafa, Chairman, 1974 KETASCO Alumni disclosed to Ghana News Agency that they spent about GH¢45,000.00 on the project.

“It was a great delight for us to touch the soil of our alma mater after 50 years and the training we had gave us the conviction to come and give back to the school.

“We wanted to do something that could affect both students and staff and we chose the sick bay. That is why we raised the standard to a status that can even take care of staff and students as well.”

Mr. Innocent Augustt, KETASCO Headmaster, receiving the keys to the renovated clinic commended the Association for their support and promised it would be put to good use.

“It is with joy we receive this clinic in this new condition, you cannot pursue academic excellence in bad health, so the decision to make our school clinic better will positively affect our academic performance very greatly ….”

The Association promised their continuous commitment to the school as they planned to work in other departments towards boosting academic excellence.

Present at the unveiling ceremony was Madam Bridget Katriku, Chairperson of KETASCO Past Students Association, Council of Elders, 1974 Association members, staff of the clinic and entire student body

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

