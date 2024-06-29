Ghana’s Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment launched

Patience Gbeze

Accra, June 29, GNA – Ghana’s Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment (NDPBA) was launched in Accra with a call on response agencies to implement the recommendations in the report.

The National Assessment was conducted on behalf of the Ghana government by the Disaster Pacific Center (DPC), a United State based organisation with support from the US government and the US-African Command.

Mr Ray Shirkodai, the Executive Director of PDC, said the project helped assess disaster risks, identified and prioritised actions to reduce the most pressing risks in Ghana.

“By applying the results of this assessment and investing in the necessary resources, we can all help implement the recommendations and make substantial progress in disaster risk reduction”.

He said the project which started a little over a year ago, was not just about assessing risks; but also building a stronger, safer, and more resilient nation and how to help Ghana’s response agencies to identify disaster risk zones.

Mr Shirkodai noted the partnership between NADMO and PDC would continue to grow and evolve as they work together towards their shared goal of a safer and more resilient Ghana.

“Together, we will build on the foundation laid by this project and strive to achieve even greater successes in the future,” he added.

He, therefore, commended NADMO and other response agencies and all other stakeholders involved in the project for their collaboration, contributions, professionalism, and dedication throughout the period.

“Your commitments to enhancing disaster preparedness and resilience in Ghana is truly commendable,” he added.

The Director General of NADMO, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, said the United States Government through many of its agencies remained a key partner to NADMO in their resilience building efforts.

He noted that the collaboration between NADMO and the PDC was just one of the numerous supports from the US government towards disaster risk reduction.

“Over the years, NADMO engaged the North Dakota Coast Guard, The US-African Command and other agencies in key areas of preparedness and early warning,” he emphasised.

Revisiting the Akosombo dam spillage, Mr Agyemang-Prempeh said the losses from the devastation reminded them of the need to continue investing in resilience building and preparedness efforts.

The spillage professed great havoc, resulting to displacement, loss of livelihoods and properties in several districts across the regions.

It also impacted key public infrastructure like schools, hospitals, road network, markets, water and power sources, among others.

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh said it was their greatest quest to mainstream disaster risk reduction into all national developmental programmes and activities.

“In line with this, a comprehensive sector assessment, with key focus on response agencies is seen to aid our understanding and efforts for holistic national all development programing,” he added.

He expressed their gratitude to the United States and PDC for granting their request for the technical support towards Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment, the first of its kind done by the PDC in the sub region.

“As we witnessed a successful launch through your kind support, the result representation will invite input to signify the completion of a context driven assessment and recommendation”.

Major Berth Simek, the Bilateral Affairs Officer at the Office of Security Cooperation with the United States Embassy in Accra, said the NDPBA intended to support risk-informed and effective decision making to enhance preparedness and sustainable development.

The assessment, she said, provided a comprehensive understanding of the national disaster preparedness capabilities and gaps to improve Ghana’s disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

There were presentation of gifts and certificates to members of the technical committee.

GNA

