Ghana’s Abeiku Jackson sets new national record  

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Jun 22, GNA – Ghana’s swimming sensation Abeiku Jackson has made history by setting a new national record and lifetime best of 53.08 in the men’s 100m butterfly at the Brics 2024 Games in Kazan, Russia.

The two-time Olympian won bronze medal in the competition and hoping to improve his time to be able to represent Ghana at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Ghana Olympic Committee and Ghana Swimming Association congratulate him.

Jackson is currently Ghana’s national record holder for the 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

He has been representing Ghana since he was 16 and participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where he narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals of the men’s 100m butterfly swimming event by just two seconds.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

