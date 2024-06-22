GCF hails Prudential Life for 5th edition of PRURIDE competition  

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, June 22, GNA – The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) has commended Prudential Life Issuance Company for their fifth edition of the 2024 PRURIDE competition launched held at the Accra International Centre.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Joseph Addo Deputy General Secretary said the federation was proud to be associated with the company.

He commended Prudential Life for its consistency in promoting cycling in the country adding that this had resulted in a rise in the popularity of the sport.

He said, “since 2019, Prudential has consistently committed their resources in boosting the development and interest of cyclists in Ghana”.

He said, “we thank the organizers Carbon AV and the major ultimate proud sponsor Prudential Life Insurance Ghana for this annual cycling event with the objective of promoting health and wellness and also raise awareness of cycling as a sport”.

“This tallies with our mission and vision to promote and develop cycling in all its forms including transportation, recreation, excessive and competitive sports.”

“Cycling for us is important and part of the bigger picture in the global effort to achieve sustainable development.

“We hope all and sundry especially corporate Ghana would emulate this example to support cycling and other least financed sports in Ghana which are laboring without sufficient resources at their disposal,” he added.

He assured Prudential Life Insurance that this year’s edition of PRURIDE will be big in terms of participation and security.

GNA

