Ghana wins bid to host 2026 African Athletics Championships 

Accra, June 22, GNA – Ghana has successfully won the bid to host the next edition of the African Athletics Championship after beating close contenders Botswana.

The announcement was made at a just-ended council meeting of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) in Douala, Cameroon on Saturday.

A strong bid team led by Mr. Majid Bawa, Deputy Director for the National Sports Authority, Mr. Bawa Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics, and Mr Charles Osei Asibey, Vice President of Ghana Athletics and General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana.

Accra being declared a Sports City by the African Union is bringing positive strides to the country after it hosted the 13th African Games.

The city also hosted the West Africa Football Union Zone B tournaments and the CAA Region II Senior Athletics Championship which was an Olympic qualifying event.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey mentioned that the bid team leveraged Ghana’s success chalked at Athletics in the African Games and convinced the council to readily available equipment and facilities to host a memorable event.

“You know we hosted West Africa about a month ago and for us, it served as a dress rehearsal, so we went into the bidding process with a winning mentality, and thankfully congress saw our bid as the best and voted for us,” he said.

Team Ghana is currently in Douala, Cameroon participating in this year’s edition of the Africa Athletics Championship which started on Friday, June 21.

GNA

