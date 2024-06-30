Ghana to roll out new standards-based curriculum next year — GES 

By Michael Foli Jackidy, GNA

Penyi (VR), June 30, GNA – The Ghana Education Service will implement new ‘standards-based curriculum’ for second-cycle schools beginning next academic year.

Mr Francis Yao Agbemadi, the Volta Regional Director of Education, who announced this, said the new curriculum represented a significant shift from the current objective-based curriculum, which primarily focused on note learning and memorisation by students.

Mr Agbemadi announced this in an address at the grand durbar of the Student Representative Council (SRC) Week Celebration at Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School (Dzosec).

The week’s celebration was on the theme: “Developing Dzosec, a Shared Responsibility.”

The new curriculum, according to him, aimed to develop a generation of learners equipped with skills, competencies, and values necessary for academic advancement, workplace success, and responsible adulthood.

Mr Agbemadi emphasised that the theme of the celebration was appropriate as they navigated the complexities of modern education and its future implications.

He noted that quality and relevant education was about more than just delivering content, “it is about preparing students for the multifaceted world they will encounter.”

Mr Agbemadi stressed that quality education remained a shared responsibility involving teachers, school administrators, students, parents, government officials, and the community at large.

“Each one of us has a role to play in ensuring that our students receive a well-rounded education that equips them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the 21st century,” he said.

He further revealed that the primary aim of secondary education was to lay a robust academic foundation for higher education.

“This entails mastering core subjects, while also developing critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and a lifelong love of learning.”

Mr Agbemadi explained that achieving the stated goals required the active involvement of educators, students, and parents.

Educators, he noted, must create dynamic learning environments that stimulate curiosity and encourage intellectual exploration.

Students, on the other hand, he said, must take ownership of their learning by engaging actively in class, seeking help when needed, and utilising available resources effectively.

He called on parents to support their children by creating a conducive study environment at home and showing interest in their academic progress.

Mr Agbemadi also pointed out that the 21st-century job market required not just academic knowledge but practical skills and adaptability.

He commended the SRC for the crucial role exhibited in promoting quality education by advocating for student needs and interests.

Some students, the GNA engaged, expressed the hope that the new curriculum would position them adequately to face any task ahead in life.

