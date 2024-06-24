Ghana excels in WPPO World Championship in Georgia  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Jun. 24, GNA – Two Ghanaian para-athletes Isaac Obeng and Patricia Nyamekye won gold and silver medals in the ongoing World Para Powerlifting (WPPO) world championship held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Obeng came first in the Men’s Up to 59kg category, while Nyamekye came third in the Women’s Up to 67 kg event as team Ghana targets more qualification slots for the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games.

The Tbilisi 2024 Para-Powerlifting World championship would serve as a qualification for the Paralympic Games to be held this year in France, from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

The event was sanctioned by the World Para Powerlifting Organization as one of the steps in the athletes’ journey towards the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games

In an interview with GNA Sports, Mr Samson Deen President of the National Paralympic Committee who doubles as the President of the Africa Paralympic Committee expressed his profound gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the French Embassy in Ghana for supporting the team in the competition.

GNA

